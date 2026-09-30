Tottenham Hotspur have added Hull City shot-stopper Konstantinos Tzolakis to their goalkeeping shortlist, TeamTalk claims, despite having tied Antonin Kinsky to a new long-term contract only months ago.

Spurs Doubts Over Kinsky

Not everyone at the club is sold on the Czechia international, apparently. Sources suggest certain members of the hierarchy are sketching out a plan to bring in a new number one when the campaign ends, with Tzolakis sitting near the top of their list.

Kinsky’s memories of last season remain uncomfortable. Several high-profile errors in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Atletico Madrid, under interim boss Igor Tudor, left his future looking bleak. He fought back under Roberto De Zerbi, taking advantage of Guglielmo Vicario’s fitness problems, and Vicario has since headed to Juventus on loan. Even so, Kinsky’s save success rate this term stands at only 60%.

Why Tzolakis Has Impressed

The Greece international arrived from Olympiacos for an initial £20m and has been a revelation in the top flight. He is averaging 3.4 saves per match at an 81% success rate, helping Hull to eighth place with eight points. Several elite European clubs are reportedly tracking him too.

Price Tag and Timing

Hull will not want to lose him midway through a battle to stay up, so a January move looks unlikely. Next summer is different. A fee of up to £40m has been mentioned, though relegation could drive that figure down considerably.

Our Take on the Tottenham Interest

Spurs face a real dilemma here. Paying double what Hull spent for a keeper with less than a season in English football is a gamble, especially as a busy defence can inflate save numbers. There is also the question of patience. Kinsky is 23 and has already shown he can bounce back from a bad night. Handing him another season while adding serious competition might be a smarter route than a costly reset.