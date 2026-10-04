Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly locked in a contest for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo, according to TEAMtalk, with the Portuguese centre-back’s recent form attracting attention across the Premier League.

Araujo’s Rise Through Benfica’s Academy

The 24-year-old is the latest defender off Benfica’s production line, a conveyor belt that has delivered the likes of Ruben Dias, Victor Lindelof and Joao Cancelo. Araujo helped the club to Youth League glory in 2021-22 and made his senior debut that December.

A loan spell at Gil Vicente gave him valuable regular football, and since returning he has played 118 times for Benfica in all competitions, becoming one of the Primeira Liga’s most reliable defenders.

Scouts Watch Araujo Shine at the San Siro

TEAMtalk claims representatives from both English clubs were at the San Siro last month to watch him face AC Milan in the Champions League, where he was named man of the match.

Araujo’s deal runs until 2031 after a recent extension, and it contains a £68m release clause. A January exit looks unlikely, though Tottenham, Newcastle United and Brighton are also said to be monitoring the 6ft 2in defender.

Impressive Passing and Defensive Numbers

The statistics explain the interest. Across seven league appearances this season, Araujo has completed 94.2% of his passes without once being dispossessed. Defensively, he has won 58.6% of his contested duels and averages 5.41 defensive actions per game.

Our Take on the Araujo Transfer

Such composure in possession would suit any side looking to build from the back, and it is easy to see why Chelsea and United are circling. Benfica have little financial pressure to sell, so the £68m clause may be the only realistic route in, and that is a hefty sum for a player yet to test himself in England.

With several Premier League sides interested, a summer bidding contest feels plausible. Whichever club moves first could steal a march on their rivals, but the price tag will demand a significant return on investment.