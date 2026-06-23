Chelsea are reportedly targeting Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall as they look to reshape their engine room ahead of the 2026/27 campaign — and the timing couldn’t be more significant.

Enzo Exit Could Trigger Bergvall Move

With Enzo Fernandez continuing to be linked with a return to Real Madrid, Chelsea are already thinking about contingency plans. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Blues have identified Bergvall as a potential addition to their midfield, with a deal expected before the new season kicks off.

Spurs are understood to be open to selling the 20-year-old Swede, who is keen to secure regular first-team football. Transfermarkt values Bergvall at £30 million, though Tottenham’s asking price could be higher.

Why Bergvall Makes Sense for Chelsea

The Swedish international is an exciting prospect who ticks several boxes for Chelsea’s recruitment model — young, Premier League-proven, and versatile.

As a box-to-box midfielder, Bergvall brings real energy and intelligence. His close control and dribbling allow him to carry the ball into dangerous areas, while his off-ball positioning makes him effective at winning possession back.

That said, he’s still developing. Chelsea wouldn’t be throwing him straight into the starting XI — this feels more like a calculated long-term investment than an instant fix.

Bergvall is currently representing Sweden at the World Cup, but his club future could be sorted soon after. A move to Stamford Bridge remains a genuine possibility — and for Chelsea, landing him early could prove shrewd business.