Manchester United have emerged as fresh contenders for Tottenham centre-back Micky Van de Ven, joining Liverpool in what could become a costly battle, according to Caught Offside.

Why Man Utd Want a New Left-Sided Defender

Michael Carrick has options on the left of his back line, but none are without concern. Lisandro Martínez has been hampered by injuries and his contract is nearing its end, although United can trigger a further 12 months. Harry Maguire is in an identical position, with his deal also expiring next summer. Ayden Heaven has potential but remains a work in progress.

Reports suggest United have been monitoring the Dutchman closely, with a move being considered for next year.

Liverpool Plot Life After Van Dijk

Liverpool are not backing away. Virgil van Dijk’s contract runs out at the end of the campaign, and Van de Ven is viewed as a possible long-term successor at Anfield.

Tottenham’s Stance and the £90m Price Tag

Spurs are in no hurry to negotiate. The 25-year-old signed a new contract until 2031 and has no release clause, giving the north Londoners plenty of leverage. Should their recent struggles force a sale, however, they are said to want as much as £90m.

What Van de Ven Brings to the Table

Standing 6ft 4in, he is left-footed, quick and strong in the air, comfortable in possession and able to deputise at left-back.

Our Opinion

United’s interest makes sense given the age and fitness profile of their current options, but £90m is a hefty sum for a defender, and there is a real risk of overpaying in a bidding war. Liverpool may hold the stronger hand if Van Dijk’s situation remains unresolved, as their need feels more immediate. Still, Spurs’ bargaining position means neither club should expect a bargain, and those keeping an eye on the wider football market can check the latest bet odds at PowerPlay. It will be fascinating to see who blinks first.