Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Leverkusen attacker Ibrahim Maza, according to TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old Algerian international has impressed in the Bundesliga, and both London clubs are said to be tracking his progress. Here is a closer look at his form, his price tag and where he could end up.

Arsenal and Tottenham Interest in Ibrahim Maza

Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also understood to be interested, so any deal would face stiff competition. Maza has started the season in fine form, registering five goal contributions in six appearances for club and country.

Born in Berlin, he came through the ranks at Hertha Berlin, debuting against Bayern Munich in 2023 before joining Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 after 51 first-team outings.

Maza’s Bundesliga Stats This Season

Under new head coach Carles Martinez, Maza is averaging:

3.25 chances created per game

2.25 dribbles per 90 minutes

4.75 duels won per game

3.75 recoveries per game

Former Leverkusen manager Kasper Hjulmand once described him as “fantastic” after a Champions League display against Benfica, and the numbers suggest that praise remains deserved. Those defensive figures show he offers far more than creativity in the final third.

How Much Will Leverkusen Demand for Maza?

Maza’s contract at the BayArena runs until 2030, which strengthens Leverkusen’s hand. Transfermarkt values him at £38m, but the Bundesliga side are likely to demand considerably more, so Arsenal or Tottenham will need a concrete offer. Both clubs are continuing to monitor his availability as they weigh up his long-term potential.

Opinion: Which Club Suits Maza Best?

In my view, Arsenal offer the better fit. Maza’s creativity and willingness to press would suit a side that thrives on intense, structured football. Tottenham could give him regular minutes and a creative role, but the sheer number of suitors may complicate any move.