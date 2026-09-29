Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Porto defender Alberto Costa after an impressive first season in Portugal, according to Caught Offside.

Alberto Costa’s Standout Debut Season at Porto

The right-back arrived from Juventus last year and settled quickly, contributing one goal and nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. Neither Premier League side has made a bid, with both understood to be assessing whether he would suit their squads.

Defensively, he was solid too, winning more than five duels per Primeira Liga match while averaging two tackles, four recoveries and close to two clearances.

Costa Release Clause and Juventus Sell-On Terms

Porto have protected their investment with a £56m release clause. Juventus sold Costa for roughly £13m and are owed 10 per cent of any profit on a future sale.

Arsenal’s Right-Back Situation

Arsenal have Jurrien Timber and Ben White on the right side of defence. White’s future looked uncertain earlier in the summer, but Timber’s injury convinced him to stay. Newcastle’s Tino Livramento was a key target, yet he also suffered a setback, which may have encouraged the Gunners to keep White for another year.

Manchester United’s Options Behind Dalot

Diogo Dalot looks an undisputed starter, although Noussair Mazraoui could leave in search of regular football. Should that happen, United may look to add serious competition for Dalot.

Our Opinion on the Alberto Costa Transfer Links

We suspect the speculation could be agent-driven, aimed at attracting a bigger club. Costa’s form has been excellent, but we doubt either side would spend anywhere near the full clause. Arsenal could revisit Livramento, while United may prefer a Premier League-proven option. Brentford’s Michael Kayode would be a superb signing for both clubs and, in our view, a far more realistic target.