Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly explored the possibility of signing Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to German journalist Christian Falk. The 29-year-old South Korea international is being tracked by several clubs, although a move to north London is far from straightforward.

What Falk Has Revealed About Spurs’ Interest

Speaking on FC Bayern Insider, Falk claims Spurs held internal talks over a summer swoop but never lodged a formal approach. Aston Villa and AC Milan are also monitoring the defender, while Kim himself is understood to prefer staying in Bavaria and extending a contract that expires in 2028. A January exit looks improbable, yet the picture could shift next summer should Bayern decide against a new deal.

Kim Min-jae’s Career Path So Far

Kim impressed at Fenerbahce before Napoli signed him in 2022, and he immediately helped the Partenopei lift the Serie A title. Bayern followed with a move a year later, and he has since collected two Bundesliga crowns and domestic cups, although consistency has occasionally eluded him. Standing 6ft 3in, the right-footed defender is quick, powerful in the air and composed when building play from the back. He remains a regular for South Korea.

Why Tottenham Need Defensive Reinforcements

Spurs endured defensive problems across the past two seasons, prompting summer arrivals Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson. Even so, Roberto De Zerbi’s side sit bottom of the Premier League with two points from five games and no win yet.

Our Take on the Kim Min-jae Rumour

In our view, Kim would bring pedigree and title-winning experience to a shaky back line, and at 29 he should still have several strong years ahead. However, Spurs would have to move quickly and beat off serious competition, and Bayern’s stance on a new contract may ultimately decide everything. Whether Tottenham turn casual interest into a concrete bid remains the big question.