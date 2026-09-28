Reds and Gunners Lead Chase

Liverpool and Arsenal are reported to be the front-runners for Brentford forward Kevin Schade, with Sky Sports claiming both clubs have registered serious interest in the 24-year-old.

The Germany international has been closely watched by several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but Anfield and the Emirates are said to be the most likely destinations should he leave west London.

Why Liverpool Are Interested

Following Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer, Liverpool moved to strengthen their wide areas by bringing in Bradley Barcola and Victor Muñoz. Andoni Iraola now has those two alongside Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa.

However, Chiesa has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Juventus and has spent recent weeks sidelined. Ngumoha, meanwhile, remains a teenager who needs time to develop, so another winger could be on the agenda next year.

Arsenal’s Attacking Needs

Arsenal reportedly wanted two left-sided options after Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard departed, yet only Christos Tzolis arrived. That leaves Mikel Arteta short of depth, and Schade’s Premier League experience would appeal.

Schade’s Form and Brentford’s Stance

Schade can operate on the left flank or through the middle, and he combines pace, sharp finishing and a strong work rate off the ball. He has begun this season well, netting three times in five top-flight appearances.

His contract runs until 2028, and Brentford are reluctant sellers. The Bees have already opened talks over a new deal, which could push up his price beyond the £30m Transfermarkt valuation.

Our Take

Either club would be getting a proven forward at the peak of his career, and £30m looks reasonable in the current market. Arsenal appear to have the clearer need, while Liverpool have more depth but could still justify the move if Chiesa’s struggles continue. Brentford’s contract talks may prove the deciding factor, as a new deal would strengthen their negotiating position considerably.