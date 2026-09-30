Reds Refuse to Give Up on Long-Term Target

Liverpool are said to be continuing discussions over a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to TEAMtalk. The France international has long been admired at Anfield, and the Merseyside club appear determined to test Madrid’s resolve once again.

Why Tchouameni Stayed in Spain

The 26-year-old joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco and has since collected a La Liga title, a Champions League crown and several other major honours. Injury problems have restricted his game time this season, leaving him in a rotational role.

Tchouameni attracted heavy interest over the summer, with Manchester United also reported to be admirers. Liverpool held talks with Madrid, but the player ultimately signed a fresh contract in the Spanish capital. Even so, the Reds are understood to be keeping the door open, and Transfermarkt values him at roughly £60m.

Replacing Curtis Jones

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a new midfield recruit next year to fill the gap left by Curtis Jones, who joined Inter Milan in the summer. Discussions with the player’s representatives are said to be ongoing as the club look to build a case for a switch.

What Tchouameni Offers

Standing 6ft 2in, Tchouameni is a right-footed defensive midfielder who is equally at home in a box-to-box role. He can also cover at centre-back if required. Technically assured and strong in the air, he is tidy in possession, possesses a powerful long-range shot and is reliable defensively. He also has a good eye for a long pass.

Our Take

At 26, Tchouameni is entering his peak years, and his versatility would give Arne Slot’s side real flexibility in the middle of the park. Prising him away from Real Madrid will be far from easy, particularly after he committed his future to the club, and £60m may prove a conservative estimate. Still, the fact that talks are continuing suggests Liverpool see him as a serious long-term option. It will be fascinating to see whether they make a concrete move in January or wait until next summer.

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break with a blockbuster clash against Manchester City.