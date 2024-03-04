Manchester City and Arsenal are set for a tussle over the talented Italian full-back Michael Kayode, as Fiorentina have slapped a £15 million price tag on him, according to reports from Fichajes.

Kayode, just 19, has been catching the eye with his performances this season, particularly impressing with his ability to cover both flanks.

In the modern game, where versatility is increasingly valued, Kayode’s proficiency in playing on either side of the defence makes him an attractive prospect for top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City. Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are known to appreciate players who can seamlessly switch between positions, and Kayode fits the bill perfectly.

While Arsenal sees him as a potential solution to their defensive frailties, Manchester City also view him as a valuable addition to their squad, especially since the departure of Joao Cancelo. However, both clubs are wary of overpaying for the young talent, understanding that there’s still room for development in his game.

Fiorentina, holding the cards with Kayode tied down to a long-term contract, are sticking firm to their valuation of £15 million. With interest from other clubs simmering, the race for Kayode’s signature could intensify in the coming weeks, but for now, Arsenal and Manchester City seem poised to lead the chase for the promising full-back.