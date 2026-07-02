Liverpool’s summer window has been quiet so far, but with six weeks until the new Premier League season kicks off, that’s about to change. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ‘very keen’ on Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola — a move that would address a glaring need on the flanks following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Why Liverpool Need Him Now

Cody Gakpo shone for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but his club form last season left plenty to be desired. Add in the fact Luis Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich was never properly replaced, and it’s clear: a genuine winger is top of the shopping list this summer.

PSG’s Loss, Liverpool’s Gain?

With PSG chasing Yan Diomande, Barcola could be squeezed out of Paris — and he’s not short of suitors. Arsenal are also circling, though reportedly as a fallback to Morgan Rogers. That should hand Liverpool a real edge in the race.

The Barcola Blueprint

Fresh off an eye-catching World Cup with France, the 23-year-old brings blistering pace, sharp positional sense, and genuine end-product — 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season. His versatility across both flanks would give Andoni Iraola serious tactical flexibility, potentially freeing Liverpool to pursue further forward reinforcements alongside him.

At a reported £60 million valuation, the real question isn’t whether Barcola fits — it’s whether Liverpool blink first, or PSG do.