Spurs are reportedly readying a formal bid for Manchester City winger Savinho, according to Football Insider — and this time, they might actually get their man.

A Familiar Target Resurfaces

Tottenham first showed interest in the Brazilian last summer, only for Pep Guardiola to block any departure. Back then, Savinho had just enjoyed a solid debut season at the Etihad, racking up 14 goal contributions in his first campaign after arriving from Girona.

Why City Might Cash In

Fast forward 12 months and the picture looks very different. Savinho’s influence dipped sharply, managing just six goal contributions in 14 starts, and he’s now been left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad entirely. With City entering a new chapter under Enzo Maresca, the 22-year-old is reportedly ready to walk — and the Citizens are open to selling.

Valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt despite a contract running until 2031, City won’t let him go cheap. But Spurs are said to be “confident” of getting a deal done.

Verdict

On paper, this is a low-risk, high-reward move. Savinho is a technically gifted, two-footed wide forward who can play either flank, loves to take on defenders, and offers genuine quality from set-piece deliveries.

His struggles at City say more about squad depth than ability — a fresh start under Roberto De Zerbi could be exactly what’s needed to reignite his Premier League career. Watch this space.