Real Madrid are said to be targeting 25-year-old midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The La Liga champions’ interest in the Algerian was reportedly at the request of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Bennacer has made a name for himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A while playing for AC Milan. He joined the Rossoneri from Empoli in 2019 and has been an instrumental figure for the club, taking on even more responsibility after the departure of Franck Kessie.

With 132 appearances for Milan so far, the midfielder has contributed with four goals and eight assists. His impressive progress has drawn the attention of several high-profile clubs, and now Real Madrid, with Ancelotti as a fan, could be the latest to express interest in him.

Los Blancos are considering adding to their midfield options in the upcoming transfer window, as veteran players Luka Modric and Toni Kroos near the end of their careers, and the future of Dani Ceballos remains uncertain.

The European champions have several potential targets, with Jude Bellingham as the primary choice, but they are also exploring other options.

Bennacer may not be an exact replacement for either Modric or Kroos, but he can serve as an alternative to Aurelien Tchouameni and allow Eduardo Camavinga to play in a more box-to-box role.