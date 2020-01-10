Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite having made 102 appearances at Camp Nou, the Portugal international has been made available by manager Ernesto Valverde.

Semedo, 26, will not be short of interest, leaving many clubs keen on a deal to hold negotiations with the Spanish champions.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur have identified the 26-year-old defender as a potential addition as they look to rebuild their squad for the rest of the season.

Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to leave the London club on loan in the coming weeks, putting Jose Mourinho in a position where he needs to find a replacement.

Semedo’s contract runs until 2022, Barca may not be interested in parting ways with the right-back for a cut-price fee.