Real Madrid winger Isco is reportedly wants to join Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Spain international has been frustrated with his lack of game time at the Bernabeu, having made just 12 league starts for the La Liga giants so far this campaign.

Los Blancos could look to cash in on the 24-year-old midfielder this summer, with a number of European top clubs understood to be monitoring his situation.

Barcelona and Italian champions Juventus both are considering an audacious bid to pinch him from their fierce rivals.

However, the Daily Mirror claims that Manchester City lead the race for Isco’s services, with the club manager Pep Guardiola having held a long-standing interest in the playmaker.

Isco joined Real in 2013 and has gone on to score 28 goals in 176 appearances.

