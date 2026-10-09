United Step Up Interest in Belgian Defender

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Club Brugge over left-back Joaquin Seys, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old is said to be a serious option as the Red Devils look to solve a problem position at Old Trafford.

Why United Need a Left-Back

Luke Shaw’s fitness record has been a recurring concern, and his contract expires next summer. Patrick Dorgu arrived from Lecce as a long-term successor, yet he has largely been used further forward under Michael Carrick and has dealt with hamstring trouble. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can deputise, though both are more natural on the right.

Brugge’s Asking Price

Seys is under contract until 2029, which puts Brugge in a strong negotiating position. The Belgian side are understood to want around £30m should they sell.

Rival Suitors and Alternatives

Competition looks fierce. Arsenal and Aston Villa were linked this summer, Newcastle are said to be in the mix, and AC Milan, Roma, Bologna, Benfica, Porto and Crystal Palace have all reportedly shown interest. United are also monitoring Lewis Hall, Tyrick Mitchell and Adrien Truffert.

Why Seys Suits United

An attack-minded full-back, Seys has impressed in the Belgian Pro League and earned a place in the national squad. He is quick, technically assured and comfortable playing out from the back, while also reliable defensively. His age and potential make him a sensible long-term option, and £30m looks reasonable. With so many clubs circling, United may need to act decisively in January or next summer.