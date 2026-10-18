Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger, according to Football Insider.

Why Spurs Want Rüdiger

Roberto De Zerbi’s side sit 19th after six games, despite a busy summer in defence. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi arrived on free transfers, Jan Paul van Hecke joined for a sizeable fee, and Micky van de Ven signed a new contract.

Even so, the report suggests Spurs still want an experienced leader to steady the back line. Rüdiger, who has more than 100 Premier League appearances and a decorated career, fits that profile.

Saudi Pro League Competition

Tottenham reportedly looked at the 33-year-old last summer and are still monitoring him as his Real Madrid contract runs down. However, Football Insider says the 6ft 3in German international is most likely to head to the Saudi Pro League, so Spurs would need to move quickly.

Chelsea Pedigree

Rüdiger won the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup at Chelsea, where Rio Ferdinand called him “phenomenal”. His one-on-one defending and aggressive tackling made him a mainstay.

Our Take

Age is a concern, as he turns 34 in March, and he may not start every week. Still, his voice in the dressing room could be just what a struggling squad needs. As a low-cost, short-term addition, it makes sense on paper, though Saudi money could prove hard to beat.