Chelsea Plot January Move for Benfica Teenager

Chelsea have reportedly identified Benfica defender Daniel Banjaqui as their primary full-back target for the January window, according to TEAMtalk. The 18-year-old Portugal Under-21 international is valued at around £38m, though Arsenal and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Why Banjaqui Has Caught the Eye

Banjaqui is the latest talent to emerge from Benfica’s celebrated academy, and scouting analyst Jacek Kulig has labelled him “outstanding”. He made his senior debut in a 2-0 Taça de Portugal victory over Farense in December 2025, and has since added several first-team outings.

His standout display came in Benfica’s 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan. He reportedly won ten ground duels, made seven tackles and seven recoveries, and completed 33 of 39 passes.

Reece James Injury Boosts Chelsea’s Interest

Reece James’s injury has apparently accelerated Chelsea’s search for reinforcements. TEAMtalk suggests Benfica may entertain a sale if their valuation is met, with the Blues potentially activating a release clause.

Fit With Chelsea’s Recruitment Strategy

The move would align with Chelsea’s youth-driven approach, which has already yielded Cole Palmer and Estevao. Banjaqui’s composure on the ball and defensive output suggest he could challenge for a place under Xabi Alonso.

Our Take

There is a squad-depth question to consider, as Malo Gusto and new signing Marco Palestra are already on the books at right-back. That said, with James’s fitness a recurring concern, investing in another young option looks sensible. The real test will be whether Chelsea can fend off Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom can offer Champions League football and strong development pathways. A £38m fee for a player with so few senior appearances is a gamble, but one that fits the club’s long-term vision.