Manchester United strengthened their midfield significantly over the summer with the arrivals of Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, and Youri Tielemans. Yet one problem area was left unaddressed: left-back. Michael Carrick currently has only Luke Shaw as a recognised option in that role.

While Patrick Dorgu can operate defensively, his qualities are better suited to a more advanced position, meaning United are expected to reignite their search for a long-term left-back solution once 2027 begins.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall Remains the Target

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United are preparing to renew their pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall. The Magpies resisted selling him this summer and, per the Daily Mail, have placed a £75 million valuation on the 22-year-old.

Hall is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford, but Newcastle remain determined to keep him, with hopes that new manager Matthias Jaissle can convince him of the club’s long-term project through a contract extension.

Why Hall Could Be Available Next Summer

Jaissle has impressed early at Newcastle, securing a 2-2 draw against Liverpool and a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, despite replacing Eddie Howe amid several key departures.

Newcastle may fall short of Champions League qualification but remain in contention for the Europa League or Conference League — competitions in which Hall would play a central role.

Given this, a January move for United looks unlikely. Next summer appears the more realistic window, particularly if Newcastle miss out on European football again. Whether United wait it out or explore alternative left-back options before January remains an open question.