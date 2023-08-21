West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah.

West Ham manager David Moyes aims to infuse creativity and scoring prowess, pinpointing the 19-year-old as a potential asset.

The teenager has garnered attention due to his impressive performance. Having joined Nordsjaelland in early 2022, he swiftly adapted and showcased his skills during the 2022-23 season. With 19 goal contributions across 34 matches, including 15 goals and 4 assists, Nuamah has continued his success into the ongoing 2023/24 season.

Operating primarily on the right wing, Nuamah’s adaptability extends to playing on the left wing and as a striker. His versatility and goal-scoring prowess have caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur also considering him as they seek to fill the void left by Harry Kane’s departure.

While Tottenham holds interest in Nuamah, West Ham United appears to have taken the lead in pursuing him. Having closely monitored him, the Hammers have officially tabled an offer to secure his services.