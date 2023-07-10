Bayer Leverkusen are interested in securing the services of Colchester United defender Luke Chambers on loan, with manager Xavi Alonso eyeing a move for the youngster.

The Daily Mail reports that the 19-year-old has caught the attention of Leverkusen, who are in need of a left-back, after impressing during his loan spell at Kilmarnock last season.

While Chambers is highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp, it is unlikely that he will have a chance to break into Liverpool’s first-team plans, with Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas already established as the primary left-back options. Therefore, another loan move could be beneficial for Chambers’ development.

Leverkusen, under the guidance of Alonso, have been making waves, and Chambers would relish the opportunity to be a part of their project.

The Spanish manager recently convinced Granit Xhaka to join the club from Arsenal. Chambers’ potential move to Leverkusen on loan would provide him with a significant chance to prove himself at the top level, benefiting both him and Liverpool.

The Reds values Chambers highly and has no intention of selling him. Therefore, if Leverkusen propose a loan deal, the Merseyside club may be open to accepting it. Such a move would offer substantial benefits for both the player and his parent club, making it a win-win situation.

Leverkusen might also be looking to make further additions to their squad before the transfer window closes, although there is a possibility that some of their key players, such as Edmond Tapsoba and Moussa Diaby, could depart for the Premier League. Any potential outgoings could provide Alonso with the funds to strengthen the team with players of his choice.