Liverpool have reportedly identified Aston Villa’s Johan Manzambi as a possible successor to Alexis Mac Allister, according to the Sun. The Swiss international is said to have caught the attention of Reds boss Andoni Iraola and his staff.

Why Liverpool Are Monitoring the Villa Midfielder

The Sun, citing Swiss sources, claims Anfield chiefs want to track the 21-year-old closely ahead of a possible summer approach. The interest comes amid uncertainty over Mac Allister’s future, with Real Madrid said to be admirers of the Argentina international.

Manzambi joined Villa in the summer after impressing at Freiburg, where he contributed 16 goals and assists last season. He also shone at the World Cup, scoring three times for Switzerland.

Manzambi’s Strong Start Under Unai Emery

Villa’s attacking midfielder has returned three goals and three assists this term. He was outstanding in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, scoring the winner, creating two chances and making two recoveries. He also became only the fourth Villa player to score or assist in his first three Premier League starts, following Dalian Atkinson, Dion Dublin and Danny Ings.

Could Liverpool Afford the Transfer Fee?

Transfermarkt values Manzambi at £54m, but having joined Villa less than three months ago, he will not come cheaply. Liverpool would likely need to offer well above that figure to tempt the Midlands club.

Our Take

Manzambi’s creativity and end product make him an intriguing option, though he is more attacking than Mac Allister, who operates deeper. Whether Villa would sell so soon after investing heavily remains doubtful, so this one looks a long shot for now.