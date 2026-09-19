Four Premier League clubs are tracking AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace all reportedly sending scouts to watch the Dutchman in action this week.

According to TEAMtalk, representatives from all four sides were at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, where AZ lost 1-0 to Sunderland courtesy of a late Enzo Le Fée penalty. Smit started and impressed once again despite the defeat.

Kees Smit’s AZ Record

The 20-year-old came through the AZ academy and has been part of the first-team set-up since the summer of 2024. He has made 83 appearances, contributing to 21 goals. Last season he registered 15 goal contributions in 46 games, even as he was used increasingly in deeper midfield roles, and he has begun the new campaign with two assists in six outings.

A move was expected in the summer, yet no deal materialised. Missing out on Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands World Cup squad was another blow, although it has done little to dampen interest. Smit is now valued at roughly €60m, which would make any January deal a major outlay.

Liverpool Eye January Move

Liverpool are understood to be among the keenest suitors and have admired the midfielder for some time. The Reds reportedly considered strengthening their midfield to support a high-intensity pressing style, and Smit’s technical quality and versatility fit that profile neatly. A January approach could become a serious possibility.

Opinion: Smit’s Best Fit

In our view, Liverpool appear the most natural fit, as his ability to switch between deeper and more advanced roles suits a pressing side. Palace’s record of developing young talent and Chelsea’s youth-driven project make them credible rivals, while Villa could offer immediate opportunities in the final third. However, €60m is a hefty price for a player who missed out on a World Cup place, so cost may ultimately decide where he ends up.