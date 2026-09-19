Chelsea are prepared to make an €80million offer for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams next year, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 24-year-old Spain international is also on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United, who are reportedly willing to spend heavily too. However, Williams is believed to have a €90million release clause, so Chelsea’s valuation sits only slightly below his buy-out fee.

Williams’ Career So Far

Born in Pamplona, Williams began at Osasuna before moving through Athletic Club’s academy and emerging as one of La Liga’s most exciting wide players. His form dipped after helping Spain win Euro 2024, but he showed signs of recovery last season, registering six goals and seven assists in 32 appearances. This term, he has scored once in five league outings.

Arsenal and United Interested

Arsenal have tracked Williams for a long time and remain in the market for a left-sided winger after Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard left the Emirates. His pace would offer a different dimension to Christos Tzolis’ trickery.

United, meanwhile, showed interest earlier this year and want two quality options in every position. They need a left winger to compete with Marcus Rashford, particularly as Matheus Cunha is being used more centrally.

Why Chelsea Want Him

Chelsea’s long-standing interest makes sense. Although Xabi Alonso’s system does not rely on traditional wingers, the World Cup winner could thrive as a left wing-back, given his recovery pace and willingness to defend without the ball.

Is Williams the Right Fit?

In my view, Chelsea’s reported budget looks sensible, because the gap to the release clause is small and rivals could force their hand. Still, paying €80million for a player whose form has fluctuated carries risk. Arsenal and United may hesitate over his consistency, which could hand the Blues an advantage if they act early. Williams would need a defined role to justify that fee.

Meta description: Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay €80m for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested.