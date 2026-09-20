Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly moved to the front of the queue for Athletico Paranaense centre-back Arthur Dias, according to TEAMtalk. Roberto De Zerbi is said to be weighing up further defensive reinforcements after a sluggish start to the season.

Spurs Open Talks Over Dias Transfer

The north Londoners have monitored the teenager’s development closely and have made contact to establish what a deal might involve. Athletico have responded firmly, insisting they do not want to sell, with Dias contracted until 2028. However, Spurs remain hopeful; if Athletico are eventually forced to cash in, they reportedly want around £26m.

Competition is plentiful. Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Como, Atlético Madrid and Benfica are credited with an interest, although Tottenham are said to hold the advantage.

Why Spurs Want More Defensive Depth

Defensive fragility has been a recurring problem in north London. Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi arrived this summer to tighten things up, while Andrew Robertson joined on a free transfer amid Destiny Udogie’s ongoing fitness issues. Results have been underwhelming. Successive goalless draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton were followed by a Carabao Cup exit to Liverpool, and Aston Villa await on Saturday before the international break.

Arthur Dias Profile

Standing 6ft 2in, Dias is a left-footed centre-back who can also cover at left-back. A product of Athletico’s academy, he has become a regular starter. Pace, composure when playing out from the back and reliable defensive contributions define his game, and he is only 19.

Our Opinion on Dias Move

In our opinion, this looks a sensible piece of long-term business, given his age and potential. However, he is unlikely to solve Tottenham’s immediate problems, and Athletico’s stance suggests a January deal could prove difficult. A summer move seems more realistic, and Spurs may need to move quickly ahead of rivals such as Newcastle and Leverkusen.