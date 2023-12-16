Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson back to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old, currently at Lazio, is said to have uncertainties about renewing his contract, leading to interest from several clubs, including AC Milan and Juventus.

Tottenham’s inquiry into Anderson’s availability suggests they are considering bolstering their attacking options, possibly to compete with players like James Maddison. Anderson, known for his versatility across the front three positions, has contributed with one goal and five assists in Serie A this season.

Rumours of a rift between Anderson and Lazio’s chief Claudio Lotito have added fuel to speculation surrounding his future. While AC Milan and Juventus are in the mix, Tottenham’s interest may intensify, especially given Anderson’s contract expiring next summer. Spurs could potentially secure a cut-price deal in January unless Lazio finalises a new contract.

With discussions ongoing and the player’s significant impact since leaving West Ham four years ago, Tottenham’s pursuit of Felipe Anderson adds an intriguing subplot to the upcoming transfer window. Whether they will proceed with a formal offer and secure the Brazilian’s services remains uncertain, but the situation underscores Spurs’ intent to strengthen their squad with creative talent.