Atletico Madrid’s interest in Giovani Lo Celso makes sense for both parties. Lo Celso has struggled for consistent playing time at Tottenham, and a move to Atletico could offer him the chance to showcase his talents regularly.

His versatility in midfield and attack would provide valuable depth to Atletico’s squad, especially in the final third where they aim to bolster their quality.

For Tottenham, selling Lo Celso could free up funds to strengthen other areas of their team, crucial for competing across multiple competitions. While Lo Celso has shown his quality in La Liga before, Spurs should ensure they get a fair price for him to reinvest effectively in new talent.

Ultimately, the decision will likely hinge on whether Atletico can provide Lo Celso with the playing time assurances he seeks and if Tottenham find the offer financially beneficial. It’s a transfer story worth keeping an eye on as the summer window approaches.