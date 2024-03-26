Manchester United’s interest in Orkun Kokcu is indeed gaining attention in the transfer market. The reported €40 million demand from Benfica reflects the player’s potential and the competition among top clubs for midfield talent.

Kokcu’s trajectory from Feyenoord to Benfica has showcased his abilities as a versatile midfielder capable of contributing both defensively and offensively. His experience as a club captain at Feyenoord highlights his leadership qualities, which could be valuable for teams like Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of Kokcu is strategic, considering the uncertainties surrounding some of their midfield options. The potential departures of players like Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, and Casemiro, along with Sofyan Amrabat’s return to Fiorentina, create a space for a talented midfielder like Kokcu in United’s squad.

With Manchester United’s financial capabilities, they could meet Benfica’s asking price for Kokcu. However, as the summer transfer window approaches, other clubs might enter the race for his signature, adding more intrigue to his potential move.

Kokcu’s blend of youth, experience, and skill makes him an appealing target for top clubs, and Manchester United’s pursuit reflects their ambition to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season.