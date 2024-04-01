Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Port Vale’s rising star Baylee Dipepa with a view to making a move in the summer.

Dipepa’s rapid progression from the youth ranks to senior football, including notable performances for Port Vale and England Under-17s, underscores his potential.

His recent contributions, including goals in crucial games, highlight his ability to make an impact at a higher level.

Port Vale manager Darren Moore’s cautious approach reflects the responsibility of nurturing Dipepa’s talent while ensuring his development is managed effectively.

As the 17-year-old continues to impress, both clubs and fans will monitor his growth with anticipation, recognising him as a promising prospect for the future.