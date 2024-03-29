Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for experienced Spanish striker Joselu during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Joselu, currently on loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol, has been a valuable player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, contributing with 13 goals and three assists in 38 appearances this season.

Although Joselu has expressed interest in joining Los Blancos permanently, the club’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe might affect their decision. Manchester United, aware of this situation, and have shown interest in Joselu as a potential support player for Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford next season.

Joselu’s track record includes spells in the Premier League with Stoke City and Newcastle United, where he managed 10 goals and three assists in 68 appearances.

With Anthony Martial’s impending departure and the need for squad reinforcements, Man United sees Joselu as a valuable addition, providing experience and depth in the striking department.

Hojlund, United’s emerging talent, is expected to continue as the main striker, and Joselu’s presence could offer crucial support and competition within the squad.