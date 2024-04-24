Manchester United are eyeing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for a summer transfer, aiming to bolster their defence.

The 21-year-old has been pivotal for the Toffees this season amid their relegation concerns, featuring prominently in the Premier League with 30 starts and scoring twice. This marks his breakthrough campaign at Goodison Park after a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven.

Man United’s interest aligns with their plans to revamp the backline, with reports suggesting Branthwaite could be their first signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership. The potential move signals a shift towards a youthful and dynamic defensive setup, considering departures like Raphael Varane and likely Jonny Evans.

The Red Devils face a crucial period in rebuilding their defensive structure, with injuries impacting key players like Casemiro and Maguire. Retaining talents like Lindelof and Martinez underscores their strategy for continuity amidst changes.

Branthwaite’s blend of experience and promise makes him an attractive prospect for United’s future ambitions, marking a significant step in their defensive rebuild for the upcoming season.