Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in West Ham United’s Ben Johnson adds an intriguing layer to their summer transfer plans. With Ange Postecoglou seeking depth and competition in the full-back positions, Johnson’s versatility and potential value as a free agent make him an attractive target.

The presence of Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie as Spurs’ primary full-backs highlights the need for reliable backup options, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Emerson Royal’s future.

Ledley King’s recommendation further adds credibility to Johnson’s potential move, given King’s ties to the club as an ambassador.

Johnson’s experience at West Ham, although somewhat limited in recent times, showcases his capability to compete at the Premier League level. His ability to play across multiple defensive roles enhances his appeal, providing Postecoglou with flexibility and depth within the squad.

As negotiations progress and the summer transfer window approaches, Tottenham Hotspur fans will be keen to see if Johnson indeed makes the switch to North London, potentially bolstering Spurs’ defensive options for the upcoming season.