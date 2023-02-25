Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Real Betis attacker Nabil Fekir with a view to making a move in the summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder has scored six goals and registered three assists in 19 appearances during the ongoing season.

Despite signing a new contract with the La Liga outfit, there are rumours about Fekir’s future.

Fichajes reports that Real Betis are willing to sell the Frenchman for €30m (£26.5m) this summer, drawing interest from several clubs such as Newcastle United and Leicester City. However, Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunner to secure his services.

According to the report, Man United head coach Erik ten Hag identifies Fekir as a player who can fill in for Bruno Fernandes.

Fekir began his professional career with Lyon, where he racked up 193 matches across all competitions before joining Betis in 2019. The attacker has since made 137 appearances for the Spanish club, contributing 28 goals and 26 assists.

The France international possesses the versatility to play multiple positions in the attacking third, although he has primarily featured as a number 10 for his club this season.

In the current 2022-23 Europa League campaign, Fekir has participated in three matches. He will face Manchester United in the last-16 stage of the tournament, playing the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9 and the return match in Seville one week later.