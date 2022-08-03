Fulham join race to sign Nat Phillips?
Fulham are reportedly ready to lock horns with Bournemouth over the signature of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.
Despite having three years left on his contract, the centre-back is expected to depart Liverpool in order to gain regular first-team football elsewhere.
The Englishman joined the Cherries on loan for the second half of last season, helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League.
A recent report has claimed that Scott Parker’s side are preparing to make a formal approach for the 25-year-old defender. However, according to Goal, Fulham have emerged as rumoured suitors for the highly-rated Englishman.
The Reds have not received an offer that meets their asking price, somewhere in the region of £10m.
The report outlines that Jurgen Klopp’s side would prefer to sell Phillips rather than allow him to spend another year away from Anfield on a temporary basis.