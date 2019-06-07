Manchester United have reportedly identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-bound Romelu Lukaku, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are looking to secure an £80m for the Belgium international.

The report adds that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is eager to sign the 26-year-old attacker but Milan manager hasn’t been told whether the Serie A outfit will have the budget to bring in the Belgian.

United scouts have earmarked Haller as a potential replacement for Lukaku after the Frenchman scored 15 times in 29 Bundesliga appearances last term.

The report goes on to claim that the Premier League giants have made a concrete bid for Haller, who has been linked with a move to Everton in the past.

Comments

comments