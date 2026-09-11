Chelsea’s midfield options have been stretched since Enzo Fernández departed for Manchester City late in the summer window, a blow compounded when their pursuit of Monaco’s Lamine Camara fell through on Deadline Day.

Just three games into the new campaign, Xabi Alonso’s side have already looked vulnerable on the counter, with opponents finding gaps in the middle of the park all too easily. Matters worsened further when Moisés Caicedo picked up an injury last week, leaving the Blues short on reliable bodies.

Romeo Lavia has shown flashes of quality but remains injury-prone, while Reece James has occasionally been shifted into a deeper role. Even so, Chelsea clearly need more depth and quality through the centre of the pitch.

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest Chelsea intend to revive their interest in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott come January, having missed out on the England Under-21 international during the summer. The BBC understands the Cherries value their man at around £80 million, a fee Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay.

A Ready-Made Fernández Replacement

Should Chelsea land Scott in the winter window, they would be adding a genuinely top-tier midfielder capable of filling the void left by Fernández. Composed under pressure, physically robust, and blessed with excellent passing range, Scott also thrives when driving forward into the final third and arriving late in the box.

His numbers this season — a goal and an assist in just three Premier League outings — underline why Chelsea are keen. He’s equally effective without the ball, showing a strong defensive work rate and a knack for winning duels and regaining possession.

Personally, I’d argue Bournemouth will resist selling one of their most influential players mid-season, regardless of the fee on offer. Convincing Andoni Iraola’s side to part with Scott in January feels like Chelsea’s toughest challenge yet — money alone may not be enough to get this deal over the line.