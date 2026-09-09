Liverpool are reportedly plotting a fresh attempt to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh when the January transfer window opens, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most eye-catching wide players since joining Brighton from Newcastle United in summer 2024.

Minteh’s Impressive Rise on the South Coast

Minteh settled into English football with remarkable speed, registering 12 goal involvements during his debut campaign on the south coast. His output dipped slightly to seven contributions last term, yet he continued to pose a genuine threat under Fabian Hurzeler, helping push his market value comfortably beyond his £38 million Transfermarkt rating.

Liverpool were previously linked with a move for the Gambia international, with reports suggesting the Reds had a formal proposal turned down before they opted to pursue Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Why the Reds Could Return in January

Despite missing out during the summer, Merseyside interest has not cooled. Football Insider suggests Arne Slot’s side monitored Minteh’s situation right up until deadline day, though no agreement could be struck with Brighton.

Hurzeler himself has hinted that a switch to Anfield remains a possibility down the line, and Liverpool are said to be weighing up a renewed approach in the new year.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested Liverpool would likely explore several right-sided options in January, particularly if they need cover following Mohamed Salah’s future uncertainty, adding that Minteh remains firmly on their radar after two rejected bids.

However, O’Rourke was quick to point out that much hinges on how Liverpool’s current wide options perform between now and then. Should Barcola settle quickly, or Cody Gakpo and Victor Muñoz solve the right-wing puzzle, the appetite for a big-money swoop could fade.

For now, Liverpool’s focus turns to Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Atlético Madrid, with Minteh’s situation one to watch as winter approaches.