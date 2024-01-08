Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for 23-year-old French defender Loic Bade from Sevilla, according to El Chiringuito TV.

With Spurs facing defensive vulnerabilities, Bade could be a crucial acquisition, offering a long-term solution to their backline. The Frenchman’s performances in La Liga with Sevilla have showcased his quality, making him an appealing prospect for the North London club.

Tottenham currently relying on Cristian Romano and Micky van de Ven as their primary central defenders, may see Bade as a valuable addition to strengthen their defence.

Eric Dier’s potential departure has also fueled the need for reinforcements. The club are keen on addressing defensive concerns to secure Champions League qualification.

However, the success of this move depends on whether Sevilla are willing to part ways with Bade, who they acquired for around €12 million.

The January transfer window will likely see negotiations unfold between the two clubs. As Tottenham explore defensive options, Bade emerges as a potential solution, offering both immediate impact and long-term growth.

In the competitive race for defensive signings, Tottenham must act swiftly to shore up their backline and maintain their strong start to the season despite recent setbacks.