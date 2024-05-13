Manchester United are reportedly prepared to up their efforts to secure a deal for the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 37-year-old, who brings a wealth of experience, is set to depart PSG this summer as a free agent.

He remain a highly sought-after talent due to his consistent performances over the years. Manchester United’s interest in him reflects their intent to bolster their goalkeeping options, especially with Andre Onana facing challenges since joining the Red Devils.

Navas’s availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive proposition for the Mancunian giants, who are keen on adding his experience and competition for the starting role.

However, Man United faces stiff competition as several top clubs are eyeing Navas’s signature. He is attracting interest from multiple clubs looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department. United’s pursuit of Navas highlights their ambition to secure proven talent while navigating the competitive landscape of the summer transfer window.