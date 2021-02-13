Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the Bavarians are set on the verge of completing a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in world football, with a number of elite clubs interested in acquiring his services.

The Bundesliga champions now appear to have beaten the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid to sign the Frenchman.

The report goes on to claim that the youngster will sign a five-year contract and is likely to replace David Alaba at the Allianz Arena.

Upamecano has made 140 appearances for Leipzig, including 19 top-flight appearances this campaign.