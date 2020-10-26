Liverpool have allegedly earmarked RB Leipzig highly-rated defender Dayot Upamecano as their top transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions are expected to be without Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury last weekend, meaning that a new centre-back is likely to arrive at the midway point of the campaign.

Schalke 04’s Ozan Kabak has been strongly linked with a move to the Merseyside giants, with a recent report suggesting that the Reds had opened talks over a mid-season move.

However, according to Sunday World, Upamecano is Liverpool’s number one target, and a £40m deal could be on the cards during the January transfer window.

The France international will allegedly be available for £38m next summer, and Manchester United are also said to be interested in his signature.

Upamecano, 21, has scored one goal in seven appearances for Die Roten Bullen this season.