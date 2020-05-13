Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to The Daily Express.

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020-21 season.

United are looking at the 23-year-old playmaker as a potential signing who could help the North-West giants challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Netherlands international is set to weigh up his long-term future at the reigning Dutch champions in the summer following his impressive 10 goals and 11 assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

United are also looking at Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham.

Van de Beek has netted 41 goals in 175 games in all competitions for Ajax.