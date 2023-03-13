Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pounce for Manchester City star striker Erling Braut Haaland by making a €200m bid ahead of next season.

Daniel Riolo via Fichajes reports that PSG have expressed a strong interest in signing the 22-year-old forward during the summer transfer window, with a proposed transfer fee of approximately €200m to secure the frontman.

Haaland has continued to thrive and has emerged as a standout player since joining the Premier League champions at the beginning of the current season.

The Norwegian has been particularly impressive in the English top flight, scoring 27 goals so far.

Paris Saint-Germain have been struggling to achieve their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League and they are reportedly keen on securing the 22-year-old striker ahead of next season.

Although the French outfit boasts one of the best attacking lineups in world football, featuring stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, their recent performances have been disappointing.

Paris Saint-Germain have been unable to achieve their goal of winning the UEFA Champions League Despite spending plenty amount of money on player transfers since their takeover by Qatar-based owners.

Recent reports indicate that PSG are set to part ways with Neymar, while Lionel Messi’s contract is due to expire in the summer. Although he has the option to extend his contract for another year, the Argentine has yet to make a decision.

Additionally, there are rumours that Kylian Mbappe could leave the French captain in the upcoming summer transfer window, leaving the club in need of a new striker.

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Haaland as their top summer target and reportedly prepared to spend heavily to secure his signature.