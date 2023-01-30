Chelsea have resurrected their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Blue are ready to make a fresh approach to secure the services of the 21-year-old attacker in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Argentine has been one of the standout players in the world football this season, having scored four goals and seven assists in 29 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.

The World Cup winner has earned plenty of plaudits with his performances from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Graham Potter’s side were the ones who appeared the most interested to secure Fernandez’s services. Now with a couple of days left to go before the winter window shuts, the West Londoners are ready to take a late punt.

The addition of Fernandez will infuse the Blues’ midfield with some much-needed dynamism.