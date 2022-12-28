Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentina international starred for his nation at the World Cup in Qatar, helping the team to their first world title since 1986.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool are lining up a swoop for Fernandez and it is likely the youngster will leave the Portuguese outfit in the summer.

Benfica are holding out for a €120m release clause in the midfielder’s contract, which runs until 2027, and the Merseyside giants have already been linked with a mid-season move.

Fernandez, 21, only joined Benfica last summer and after only 24 appearances, he is being consistently linked with big-money to the English Premier League.

Fernandez has scored three goals and registered five assists so far this season, with two of those goals coming in the Champions League.