Manchester City have reportedly entered pole position in the race to complete a deal for River Plate starlet Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old has attracted widespread interest from across Europe this season, with four goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all tournaments.

The Premier League champions have been credited with an interest in the Argentine as they prepare to welcome his teammate Julian Alvarez to the Etihad, while Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the youngster.

Now, City Xtra claims that the Citizens are leading the race for Fernandez’s signature as they aim for life without Fernandinho, and the club are prepared to table an official offer.

The report goes on to claim that discussions has already been made with Fernandez’s representatives, and the two parties enjoy a strong relationship following the negotiation of Alvarez’s move to the Etihad.

Fernandez possesses a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.