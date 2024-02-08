Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Joao Felix, with the forward currently on loan at Barcelona. Despite a promising start at Camp Nou, doubts have emerged regarding a permanent deal for Felix, prompting interest from other clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur seeking to bolster their attacking options following Harry Kane’s departure, view Felix as a potential solution. Previous interest from Aston Villa has waned, opening the door for Spurs to pursue the Portuguese international.

Felix, who extended his contract with Atletico Madrid before joining Barcelona on loan, may also attract interest from his parent club for the upcoming season.

With a track record of 34 goals and 18 assists for Los Rojiblancos, Felix presents an enticing prospect for clubs in need of attacking reinforcement.

Additionally, Tottenham are rumoured to have expressed interest in Barcelona’s Raphinha.