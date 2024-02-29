Chelsea’s pursuit of Diant Ramaj as a potential summer goalkeeper option has raised eyebrows, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich also monitoring the Ajax star.

While Chelsea’s interest might seem unexpected given their usual preference for established names, it suggests a shift in their transfer strategy.

The Blues’ current deputy, Djorde Petrovic, has impressed during Robert Sanchez’s absence, casting doubt on the need for an immediate goalkeeper overhaul. However, the links to Ramaj hint at a potential change in Chelsea’s long-term plans.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich’s interest in Ramaj appears more logical, considering their respective goalkeeper situations. Arsenal may seek a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, while Manchester United and Bayern Munich could view Ramaj as a capable understudy for their primary shot-stoppers.

Although Ramaj’s season might not have been stellar, his overall quality makes him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking reliable backup options. Whether Chelsea’s pursuit of Ramaj materializes remains uncertain, but his emergence as a target reflects the intricate dynamics of the summer transfer market.