Manchester City hoping to rekindle their interest in Paris Saint-Germain sensation Warren Zaire-Emery.

The highly sought-after youngster has garnered interest from major European clubs, including Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old, who joined PSG’s youth ranks in 2014, made his senior debut in the summer of 2022 and has been gaining prominence under coach Luis Enrique.

Despite limited game time in his first season, the midfielder has flourished this campaign, amassing close to 1,300 minutes in 15 appearances and contributing to seven goals. Manchester City are keen on securing his services next year. While the Citizens clinched the treble last season, they are actively scouting for young talents to maintain their dominance.

Pep Guardiola is determined to bring him to Manchester. However, competition looms large, with Real Madrid closely monitoring the Frenchman’s progress.

The midfielder’s contract with PSG extends until the summer of 2025, and negotiations for a new deal are underway.