Arsenal are considering a January move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips if they lose Jorginho, according to Fichajes.

Phillips, who joined the Citizens for £45 million from Leeds United 18 months ago, has struggled to secure regular playing time under Pep Guardiola.

The midfielder’s lack of opportunities could jeopardise his spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. Despite Rodri’s suspension, Guardiola opted for other midfield options like Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic in a recent match.

During the summer, Manchester City were open to offers for Phillips, but he chose to stay. Arsenal, however, have expressed interest in him in recent weeks, particularly if Jorginho departs in the mid-season.

Mikel Arteta’s side brought in Declan Rice in the summer but may need additional midfield support due to injuries. Phillips, a treble winner with a proven Premier League record, could be a valuable addition.

While Manchester City have hinted at reluctance to deal with Arsenal after previous transfer setbacks, the Gunners might need to make a substantial offer to secure the 27-year-old midfielder.